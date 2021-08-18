Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Financial Survey

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Risk and Volatility

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.72 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.50 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.90 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

