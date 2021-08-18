Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

