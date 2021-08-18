Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 409.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

