Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys New Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

