Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

