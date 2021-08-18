Financial Review: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) vs. Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Carvana alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carvana and Jiuzi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 7 18 0 2.72 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carvana presently has a consensus target price of $332.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -0.94% -6.20% -1.42% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carvana and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $5.59 billion 10.88 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -166.96 Jiuzi $7.98 million 8.32 N/A N/A N/A

Jiuzi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Summary

Carvana beats Jiuzi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.