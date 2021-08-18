FinNexus (FNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $774,133.99

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $774,133.99 and approximately $84.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 322.4% higher against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

