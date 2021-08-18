FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

