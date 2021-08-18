First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FACO stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

