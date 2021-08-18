First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FACO stock remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
First Acceptance Company Profile
