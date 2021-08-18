First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Advantage in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of FA opened at $23.06 on Monday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

