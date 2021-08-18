First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

First National Financial stock opened at C$45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.74. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

