First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
First National Financial stock opened at C$45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.74. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.