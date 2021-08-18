First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FSTF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26. First State Financial has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

First State Financial Company Profile

First State Financial Corp. engages in the provision of community-oriented commercial and retail banking services. The company was founded on August 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

