First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

