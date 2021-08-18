First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.56. Approximately 6,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04.

