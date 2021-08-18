First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.78. Approximately 10,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 26,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.