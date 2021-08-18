First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FIF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,647. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

