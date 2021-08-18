First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 65.7% in July

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEP opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59.

