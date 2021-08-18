Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,203. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

