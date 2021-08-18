Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 71,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

