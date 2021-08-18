Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.