Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.88. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

