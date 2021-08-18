Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materion by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Materion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Materion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,517,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

