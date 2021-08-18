Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

