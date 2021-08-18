Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

