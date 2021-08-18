Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) Critical Review

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Fiverr International alerts:

This table compares Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 30.69 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -954.53 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.