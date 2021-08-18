FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FLT traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

