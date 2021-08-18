FLETA Hits Market Cap of $13.93 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $850,671.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.00844658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155603 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

