FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 26,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 54,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,968,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,558,000 after buying an additional 315,353 shares in the last quarter.

