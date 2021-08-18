FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

