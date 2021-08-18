Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

FMTX stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.