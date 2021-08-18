Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.13. 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $268,001. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $5,366,000. 50.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

