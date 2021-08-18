Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

