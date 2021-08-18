Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.75

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.75 and last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 2142142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.87.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.62%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

