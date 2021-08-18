Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65.

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total value of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.