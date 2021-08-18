Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.98. 1,355,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

