Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $319,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 371.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 873,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.