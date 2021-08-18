Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $403.67. 745,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.