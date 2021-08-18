Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $13.78 on Wednesday, hitting $2,732.23. 43,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,630.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

