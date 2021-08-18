Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,755,000 after acquiring an additional 161,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.02. 2,915,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

