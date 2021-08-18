Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO traded down $9.89 on Wednesday, reaching $468.80. 75,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.