Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,643.0 days.
FPRUF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64.
Fraport Company Profile
