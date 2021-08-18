Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -307.26 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

