FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 17,025 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

