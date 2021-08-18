Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $159,991.84 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. 574,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.