Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $34.15 million and $3.51 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,367.70 or 0.99379248 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,398,065 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.