Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.68 and last traded at $91.11. 86,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,012,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

