Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.68 and last traded at $91.11. 86,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,012,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
