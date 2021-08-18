Future (LON:FUTR) Given New GBX 4,890 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of FUTR stock traded up GBX 180 ($2.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,880 ($50.69). The company had a trading volume of 413,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,296.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.88. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.