Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Future stock remained flat at $$49.04 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37. Future has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

