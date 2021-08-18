FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

