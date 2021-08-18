FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $13.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.88. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

